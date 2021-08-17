Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.
ATVI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. 134,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.