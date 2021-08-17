Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

ATVI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. 134,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.45.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.