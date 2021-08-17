Acumen Capital Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$19.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.30. 17,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,689. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$19.36.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

