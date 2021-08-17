Acumen Capital Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$19.50

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.30. 17,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,689. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$19.36.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Beta

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.