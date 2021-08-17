Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.74 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
ABOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.