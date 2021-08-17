Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.74 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ABOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.