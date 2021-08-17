Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Adagene worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. Adagene Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

