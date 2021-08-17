adbank (ADB) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, adbank has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $15,288.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00061470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00922031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

