Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,809 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.2% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $195,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $633.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $638.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $301.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.