Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 173.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

