ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADTRAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

