Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 516 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

