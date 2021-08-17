Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.85. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.