Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

