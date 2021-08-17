Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $278.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

