Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Edward John Cooney Purchases 1,800 Shares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Edward John Cooney purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,868.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

