Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.89.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$27.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.79. The stock has a market cap of C$509.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,810.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

