Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares cut shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.89.

TSE:AFN opened at C$27.15 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$509.80 million and a PE ratio of -1,810.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

