Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $33,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.01. 4,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $162.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.