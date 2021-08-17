Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.24.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $280.76. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.