Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABNB. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.28. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,616,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

