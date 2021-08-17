Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Airgain posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in Airgain by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

