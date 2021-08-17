Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

Shares of AKAM opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

