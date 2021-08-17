Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,346. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Truist upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

