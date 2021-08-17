Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

DETNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th.

DETNF remained flat at $$27.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.36. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

