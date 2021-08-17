Alchemix Price Tops $379.16 (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $379.16 or 0.00828006 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $107.56 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $420.86 or 0.00919052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00049688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.