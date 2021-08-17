Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Raised to $222.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after purchasing an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.