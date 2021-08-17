Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of AQN stock remained flat at $$15.61 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 950,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,360. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $8,956,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 190,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

