Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given a C$16.50 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$17.80 and a one year high of C$22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.20.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

