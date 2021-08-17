Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$19.62 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.20. The stock has a market cap of C$12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

