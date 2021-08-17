Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Get Alico alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.69 on Monday. Alico has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $276.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alico by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alico (ALCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.