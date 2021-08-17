Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.93.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 444,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,426. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

