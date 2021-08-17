Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.72) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of ALLK opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.87. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allakos by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after purchasing an additional 83,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allakos by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,294 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

