Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of ONEOK worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 105,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

OKE opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

