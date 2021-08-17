Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $33,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

