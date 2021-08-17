Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,403,615 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

WBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

