Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,539 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.73% of CIT Group worth $37,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CIT Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1,116.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.55.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

