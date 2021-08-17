Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $32,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

