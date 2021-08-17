Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $34,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

