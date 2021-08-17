Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00009674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $76.11 million and approximately $31.02 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.72 or 0.00934698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00171266 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

