Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,768.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,624.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.