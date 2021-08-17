Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded down $32.31 on Tuesday, reaching $2,746.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,630.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

