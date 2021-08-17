AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.