AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

HNDL stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

