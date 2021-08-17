AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,680 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

