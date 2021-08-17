AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,958,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $441.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $442.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

