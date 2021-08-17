AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

