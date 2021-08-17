AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $636.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $638.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $303.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.