Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,402. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

