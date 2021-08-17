Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 million, a PE ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

