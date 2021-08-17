Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$63.00 price target (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altus Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.55.

Get Altus Group alerts:

AIF opened at C$64.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$46.70 and a 52-week high of C$68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 95.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.