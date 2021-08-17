Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.17. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 7,527 shares changing hands.

AMAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

