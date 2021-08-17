American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:AFG opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $948,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.